Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IBB opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

