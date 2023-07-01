Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

NFLX stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

