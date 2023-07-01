Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

STZ stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

