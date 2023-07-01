Contrasting FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) and FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and FG Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 2 7 1 0 1.90 FG Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LivePerson currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than FG Merger.

This table compares LivePerson and FG Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -36.12% -163.00% -13.02% FG Merger N/A -45.77% -0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and FG Merger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $514.80 million 0.69 -$225.75 million ($2.32) -1.95 FG Merger N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

FG Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of FG Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of FG Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; Tenfold, a customer experience integration platform; VoiceBase, a voice analytics platform for the enterprise; and online marketplace that connects experts who provide information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging with users. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small business sector, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. FG Merger Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

