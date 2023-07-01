Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.42 or 0.00030782 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $70.31 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

