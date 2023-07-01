Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.65.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

