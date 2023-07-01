Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,114,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

