CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $716.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $128.10.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

