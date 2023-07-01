Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 1.7%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.13. 748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Crawford United Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

