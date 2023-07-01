Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $18.66 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $52.21 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006636 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

