Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $52.05 million and $20.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006682 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

