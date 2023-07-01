Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 8,081 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $142,225.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,212,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 1,198,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

