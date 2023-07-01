Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:CR opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$854.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.09. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7777778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.