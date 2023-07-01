Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $862,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock worth $1,162,782. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

