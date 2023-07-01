Critical Analysis: China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Free Report) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Western Life Group pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and National Western Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A National Western Life Group 13.02% 3.60% 0.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and National Western Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.27 National Western Life Group $558.40 million 2.71 $101.14 million $21.85 19.02

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group). China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Western Life Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products. It also provides real estate management, consulting, medical consulting, insurance agency, fund management, seniors and disabled care, elderly, real estate development and operation, technical, cloud computing, bid data, and health advisory services, as well as senior living property investment, construction, and management services. It sells its products directly, as well as through agents, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

