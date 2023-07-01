Critical Survey: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) vs. SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Free Report) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and SNC-Lavalin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$2.54 32.60 SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 13.87

Analyst Recommendations

SNC-Lavalin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and SNC-Lavalin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 0 2.50 SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus price target of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SNC-Lavalin Group is more favorable than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SNC-Lavalin Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and SNC-Lavalin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division provides construction, mineral processing, engineering, concessions, operations and maintenance, for the infrastructure, resources, and real estate markets. This division also undertakes public-private partnerships (PPP). The HOCHTIEF Europe provides infrastructure construction projects, as well as PPP in transportation, energy, and social infrastructure project. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

