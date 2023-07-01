Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 244.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,821 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 1.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $63,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

