Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Get Culp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.