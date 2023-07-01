Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
