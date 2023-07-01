Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Get Culp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Culp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 28.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.