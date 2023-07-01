Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
