Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.72

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.72 and last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 66249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,511,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
