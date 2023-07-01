CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $107.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.26.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.13 on Friday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

