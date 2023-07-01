CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.39

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, Citigroup lowered CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

