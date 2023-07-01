Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.59. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 25,872 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 10,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 212,879 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.