DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Alerus Financial stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerus Financial

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

