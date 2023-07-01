Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 25,330 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $2,520,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,438.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.38. 3,302,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.52 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

