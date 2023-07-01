Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $56.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $56.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

