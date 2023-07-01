David J Yvars Group Acquires 579 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for about 0.9% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. David J Yvars Group owned about 0.19% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

PNQI stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $587.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

