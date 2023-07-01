David J Yvars Group Acquires Shares of 54,530 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Shopify comprises about 2.4% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.60 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

