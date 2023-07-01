David J Yvars Group Buys New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

