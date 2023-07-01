David J Yvars Group Has $3.02 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

