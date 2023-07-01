David J Yvars Group Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $203.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

