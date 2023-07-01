David J Yvars Group Invests $337,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $400,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.