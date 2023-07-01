David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

