David J Yvars Group Raises Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.86 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

