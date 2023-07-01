David J Yvars Group Takes $2.79 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for 2.5% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,989 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

NASDAQ ON opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.