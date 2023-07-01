DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBSDY shares. HSBC raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
DBS Group Stock Up 0.4 %
DBS Group stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
