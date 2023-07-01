Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($58.49) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

