Decred Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $777,714.06 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $15.62 or 0.00051026 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $238.93 million and $777,714.06 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00171241 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,299,927 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

