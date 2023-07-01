DEI Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $288.93 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00344323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013414 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

