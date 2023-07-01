DEI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $271.39 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $271.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00346241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

