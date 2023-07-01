Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 221.0% in June

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 221.0% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DRMA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 102,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,375. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Dermata Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.