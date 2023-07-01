Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 20th

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DSWL opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

