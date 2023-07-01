DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.3 days.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFILF stock remained flat at $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02.
About DFI Retail Group
