DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.3 days.

Shares of DFILF stock remained flat at $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

