dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $3,703.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,170,312 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99395028 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,947.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

