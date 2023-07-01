dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $34.93 million and $1,930.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00343096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,159,909 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99395028 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,947.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

