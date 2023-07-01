Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

DCOM opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $684.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

