Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 2,164,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,533 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,899,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,683 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after buying an additional 1,236,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000.

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

