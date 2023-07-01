Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) is Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,775,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 759,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,739,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

