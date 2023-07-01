Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $48.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.