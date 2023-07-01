Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.39. 156,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,488. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

